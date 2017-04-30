Zacks: Alps Electric Co Ltd (APELY) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alps Electric Co Ltd (NASDAQ:APELY) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $71.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alps Electric Co an industry rank of 211 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alps Electric Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Alps Electric Co (NASDAQ:APELY) opened at 58.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. Alps Electric Co has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Alps Electric Co Company Profile

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets approximately 40,000 types of electronic components. The Company’s segments include Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment and Logistics. The Electronic components business involves the development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of electronic components.

