Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) traded down 0.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 390,431 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company’s market capitalization is $519.27 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is high current income. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, equity-linked structured notes, equity-linked securities and various other derivative instruments, which may be illiquid.

