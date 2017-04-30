Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a $725.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $700.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $923.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $1,024.00 price target (down from $1,025.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $986.41.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 3.71% during trading on Friday, hitting $924.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,857 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $639.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $672.66 and a 52 week high of $935.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $858.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.55. Alphabet also saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 13,704 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 159% compared to the average daily volume of 5,297 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $0.49. The company earned $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post $33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/alphabets-googl-underperform-rating-reiterated-at-wedbush.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% in the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.