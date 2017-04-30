First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $612,676,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 562,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $434,371,000 after buying an additional 491,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,030,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,285,625,000 after buying an additional 290,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,835,145,000 after buying an additional 285,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,221,471,000 after buying an additional 230,631 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 905.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $839.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $806.67. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $663.28 and a 12-month high of $916.85. Alphabet also was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,387 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical volume of 688 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. The business earned $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post $33.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/alphabet-inc-goog-stake-reduced-by-first-commonwealth-financial-corp-pa-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective (up previously from $930.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective (up previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $964.96.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.50, for a total transaction of $3,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.49, for a total value of $27,148,580.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,977,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,688 shares of company stock valued at $229,255,327 in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.