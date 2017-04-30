Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stake Decreased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 905.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $839.80 and a 200-day moving average of $806.67. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $663.28 and a one year high of $916.85. Alphabet also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,387 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 102% compared to the average daily volume of 688 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm earned $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post $33.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $970.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective (up previously from $930.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective (up previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $964.96.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.49, for a total value of $27,148,580.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,977,150.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $3,236,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,688 shares of company stock valued at $229,255,327. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

