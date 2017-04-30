Short Interest in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Grows By 39.8%

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,173,565 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 11,568,896 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,111,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) opened at 19.80 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 89.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 385.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/ally-financial-inc-ally-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest-updated.html.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.