Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.62, but opened at $38.71. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Allison Transmission Holdings shares last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 658,432 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALSN. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other Allison Transmission Holdings news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 5,830 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $205,449.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 150,000 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $5,643,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,123 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,907.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,684 shares of company stock worth $6,093,959 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,208,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 10,221,675 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings during the third quarter worth about $95,198,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $58,348,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,615,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,115,000 after buying an additional 1,532,879 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 786,500 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $499 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Holdings Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

