Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AP.UN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.57.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

