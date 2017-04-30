Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Allegion PLC (ALLE) Share Price

News articles about Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegion PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) opened at 78.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Allegion PLC had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 263.12%. The firm had revenue of $548.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Allegion PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Allegion PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Allegion PLC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Allegion PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Allegion PLC from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, insider Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 4,263 shares of Allegion PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $303,781.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,239.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Eckersley sold 24,557 shares of Allegion PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $1,765,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,606 shares of company stock worth $2,637,185 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegion PLC

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

