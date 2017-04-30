Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report earnings per share of $2.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.90. Allegiant Travel Company posted earnings of $3.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel Company will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $10.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel Company.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business earned $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.99 million. Allegiant Travel Company had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 54.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel Company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen and Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel Company from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.40. 177,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average is $162.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of -0.20. Allegiant Travel Company has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $182.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Allegiant Travel Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

In other Allegiant Travel Company news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Bricker sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $701,480.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,353.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the third quarter worth $40,082,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the fourth quarter worth $11,706,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 894,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,096,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the third quarter worth $6,036,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel Company

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

