Brokerages Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Price Target at $20.73

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America Corp downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 63.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) traded down 1.13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. 2,443,363 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.00 billion. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.39 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

