Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,811,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 718,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,870,000 after buying an additional 106,530 shares during the period. Page Arthur B increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.0% in the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 12,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. TMD & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.2% in the third quarter. TMD & Associates Inc. now owns 51,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $5,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 68.55 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $65.38 and a one year high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The firm earned $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 92.36% and a net margin of 44.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Cowen and Company set a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $4,926,510.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,199,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,973,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

