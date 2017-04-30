Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc (US) (AGI) Decreases By 41.2%

Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,966,923 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 16,951,989 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,539,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) traded up 1.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,512 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.14 billion. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Alamos Gold Inc (US) had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business earned $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.09%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Alamos Gold Inc (US) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold Inc (US) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 5.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 115,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 45.8% in the first quarter. ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd now owns 875,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 304.1% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,550,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,519,000 after buying an additional 3,424,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 628,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc (US) Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico.

