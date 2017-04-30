Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Stock Price Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) rose 3.9% during trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Akebia Therapeutics traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 1,644,392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AKBA. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after buying an additional 234,618 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,705,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 688,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 66,620 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

The company’s market capitalization is $241.19 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post ($2.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. The Company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is indicated for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD).

