Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.20. On average, analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post $-2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2.15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) opened at 44.05 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The stock’s market cap is $1.48 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51.

Several research firms recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Duyk sold 41,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,939,388.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,424.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

