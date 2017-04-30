Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $982.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post $982.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $986.8 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $980 million. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $832 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $982.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Redstone restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vetr cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-982-55-million-updated.html.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) opened at 13.30 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $12.51 billion. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $878,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 691,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 84,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 825,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,149,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,246,353 shares of company stock valued at $616,612,718. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $129,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,530,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,754,000 after buying an additional 8,265,725 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $38,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,722,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,649,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,679,000 after buying an additional 3,956,359 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.