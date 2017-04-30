Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Energy Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) traded down 1.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $73.80. 353,719 shares of the stock were exchanged. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $274,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a provider of engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and supporting its power conversion products and solutions that transform power into various forms in various applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation, and test and measurement.

