Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Receives $26.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) traded down 0.65% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 134,699 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 177.47% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm earned $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post $1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, COO Thomas M. Fussner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,444.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 131,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 280.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 99.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 830,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 414,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products, primarily in North and South America, and Europe. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment manufactures and markets products throughout the United States.

