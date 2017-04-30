Adecoagro SA (AGRO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro SA were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro SA during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro SA during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro SA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro SA by 55.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro SA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) opened at 11.09 on Friday. Adecoagro SA has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 652.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Adecoagro SA Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

