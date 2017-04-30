Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) traded down 3.06% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 142,449 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company’s market cap is $381.59 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business earned $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – had a negative net margin of 667.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,190,476 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 12,870,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – by 20.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – by 32.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – during the third quarter worth about $705,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on its Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. The Company has developed a platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer TCR, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

