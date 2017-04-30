Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC -‘s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC -.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business earned $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – had a negative net margin of 667.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 12,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,190,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – by 20.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) traded down 3.06% on Thursday, reaching $5.39. 142,449 shares of the company traded hands. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company’s market capitalization is $381.59 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC –

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on its Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. The Company has developed a platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer TCR, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

