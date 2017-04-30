Action Hotels PLC (LON:AHCG) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Action Hotels PLC (LON:AHCG) opened at 37.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.18. The stock’s market cap is GBX 54.63 million. Action Hotels PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 34.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 65.00.

In other Action Hotels PLC news, insider Mubarak A. M. Al-Sabah purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £637 ($814.37).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/action-hotels-plc-ahcg-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Action Hotels PLC Company Profile

Action Hotels plc is a hotel owner, developer and asset manager of branded three and four star hotels in the Middle East and Australia. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are owning, developing and operating hotels in the Middle East. The Company operates through four segments: Middle East hotel operations, Australia hotel operations, Hotels under construction and Undeveloped land sites.

