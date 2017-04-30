Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Earns Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in a research note published on Sunday morning.

“Concerning; Guidance Lowered as Predicted; Neutral Accuray showed strong order growth in the quarter driven by a mix of Cyberknife, Radixact and a modest contribution from On-Rad across multiple geographies. While gross orders were strong, the revenue was significantly below expectations and, just as we predicted, revenue guidance for FY17 was lowered $30M to $380M to $390M from $410M to $420M previously (we modeled $395M heading into the print). ARAY is seeing a large proportion of orders OUS and into distributors with limited lines of sight on when those orders begin to convert to revenue which makes it challenging, not only to guide from mgmt.’s viewpoint, but also tough to model from our perspective. The company undertook a restructuring in the Q to improve these processes but we feel this will take multiple quarters to improve. Many companies within MedTech rely on OUS distributors but have limited predictability on sales OUS and we do not believe ARAY is immune to those challenges. All told, we maintain our Neutral rating and need to see revenue conversion consistently.   Soft GMs limit improvements in adjusted EBITDA growth. Mgmt has undertaken steps to improve COGS but volume swings in units continue to impact gross margins Q-to-Q. GMs came in 400bps below our expectations and will come in at ~37% for FY17. We expect GMs to remain in the low 40s in FY18 and beyond. Adj. EBTIDA guidance for FY17 was also lowered to $22M to $26M from $32M to $38M driven by the lowered revenue and soft GMs.”,” BTIG Research’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Accuray in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) opened at 4.55 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $377.18 million. Accuray has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Accuray had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The firm earned $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accuray will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 68.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 40.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated is a radiation oncology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices used in radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer patients. Its products include the CyberKnife Systems, the TomoTherapy Systems, and the Radixact Delivery Treatment Platform. Its technologies, the CyberKnife and TomoTherapy Systems, are designed to deliver treatments, including stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and adaptive radiation therapy.

