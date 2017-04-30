Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.31

Media coverage about Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acceleron Pharma earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) opened at 33.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.27 billion. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $41.69.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 229.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post ($2.26) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XLRN shares. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its research focuses on key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair, particularly the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGF-beta), protein superfamily.

