Acasti Pharma (ACST) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

News stories about Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acasti Pharma earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) remained flat at $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,707 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.71 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, clinically studying and marketing new pharmaceutical products to treat human cardiovascular conditions. The Company is involved in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical applications of its licensed rights for cardiovascular diseases.

