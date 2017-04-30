Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Acadia Healthcare Company posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare Company.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare Company had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company earned $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/acadia-healthcare-company-inc-achc-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-46-per-share-updated.html.

In related news, VP Randall P. Goldberg sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $39,804.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 10.2% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) traded down 0.91% on Thursday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,932 shares. Acadia Healthcare Company has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Acadia Healthcare Company Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.