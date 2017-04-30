Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Acacia Research Corp had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 94.19%.

Shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) traded up 2.83% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 199,160 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Acacia Research Corp has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.68. The firm’s market cap is $275.04 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Posts Earnings Results” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/acacia-research-corp-actg-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Research Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Frank E. Walsh III acquired 7,335 shares of Acacia Research Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,041.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,094.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Walsh III acquired 44,765 shares of Acacia Research Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,853.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,793.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research Corp

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.