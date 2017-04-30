Acacia Mining PLC (ACA) Releases Earnings Results

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) traded down 0.4028% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 396.2695. 829,416 shares of the stock traded hands. Acacia Mining PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 300.79 and a 52-week high of GBX 615.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.64 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 452.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 445.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a €0.08 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Acacia Mining PLC’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on shares of Acacia Mining PLC from GBX 500 ($6.39) to GBX 390 ($4.99) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on shares of Acacia Mining PLC to GBX 550 ($7.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Acacia Mining PLC from GBX 441 ($5.64) to GBX 362 ($4.63) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.69) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Mining PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 461.67 ($5.90).

Acacia Mining PLC Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc is primarily engaged in the business of mining, processing and sale of gold. The Company has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Company’s segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine and Buzwagi gold mine. The North Mara gold deposits are situated in the Mara Musoma greenstone belt.

