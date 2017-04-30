Analysts Expect ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report sales of $122.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122 million and the highest is $122.2 million. ABIOMED posted sales of $93.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full year sales of $122.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.58 million to $442.9 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $569.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $562.44 million to $577.9 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ABIOMED had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm earned $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. TheStreet upgraded ABIOMED from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,903,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,631,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,827,000 after buying an additional 66,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,177,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,364,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after buying an additional 272,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 701,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after buying an additional 97,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded down 0.46% on Thursday, reaching $130.32. 221,717 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 121.91 and a beta of 0.51. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $92.03 and a 52-week high of $132.95.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

