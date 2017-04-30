ABIOMED (ABMD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ABIOMED earned a news impact score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on ABIOMED from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABIOMED from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.32. The stock had a trading volume of 221,717 shares. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $92.03 and a 1-year high of $132.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average is $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 121.91 and a beta of 0.51.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company earned $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 11.63%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

