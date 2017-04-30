AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Position Lowered by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 260,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR now owns 86,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 65.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.57. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm earned $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post $5.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 70.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.72 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 22,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $1,465,825.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,632.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $4,627,028.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 369,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,715,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,599 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,322. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

