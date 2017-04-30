Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 2,489,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. Aaron's had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company earned $844.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Aaron's’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Aaron's’s payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

AAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Aaron's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Aaron's in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Aaron's from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aaron's in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Aaron's from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aaron's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $288,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert W. Kamerschen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $121,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,750 shares of company stock valued at $803,318 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aaron's by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron's by 5.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron's by 352.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron's by 471.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aaron's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/aarons-inc-aan-reaches-new-1-year-high-on-strong-earnings.html.

About Aaron's

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.