A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, April 13th. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past one year, A.O. Smith’s shares have fared far better than the Zacks categorized Machinery Electric average. Encouragingly, the company has an excellent earnings surprise history, beating estimates each time in the trailing four quarters. Stellar growth prospects in China and the U.S.-end markets have been accelerating the growth pace. Also, dominant foothold in the North American water heater market, along with thriving prospects in residential and commercial boiler markets are likely to boost growth. Moreover, benefits from the acquisition of the residential water treatment firm – Aquasana – supplement its strength. Strong demand for water heating and water treatment products will likely prove to be a robust growth driver in the coming quarters. However, on the flip side, escalating SG&A & other corporate expenses and higher steel prices will likely hurt the growth momentum.”

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith Corp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) traded down 0.99% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,775 shares. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company earned $740 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.38 million. A. O. Smith Corp had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. A. O. Smith Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

In related news, VP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 7,406 shares of A. O. Smith Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $365,856.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 44,490 shares of A. O. Smith Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $2,200,920.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,596.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,966 shares of company stock worth $12,927,157. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corp by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,043,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,508,000 after buying an additional 4,173,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corp by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,406,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,695,000 after buying an additional 3,893,815 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corp by 1,462.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,653,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,996,000 after buying an additional 3,419,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corp by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,267,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,770,000 after buying an additional 2,537,748 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,462,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith Corp

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

