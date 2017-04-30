$96.5 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco Inc (WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post sales of $96.5 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.2 million. WesBanco posted sales of $79.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $96.5 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.23 million to $394.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $409.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $396.53 million to $417.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm earned $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.82 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $42.00 target price on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Knutson bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.63 per share, for a total transaction of $130,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,138.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Dugan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $325,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,436.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 17.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 66.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) traded down 2.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 88,193 shares. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 44.24%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

