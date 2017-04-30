TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $920,000.00

Equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will post $920,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $920,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 million to $8 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $33 million to $45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TCON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 865,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 347,826 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) opened at 3.45 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $55.76 million. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring).

