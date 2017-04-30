Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities analysts expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) to report sales of $80,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $80,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $5 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $810,000.00 per share, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $2 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,399.12% and a negative return on equity of 49.65%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

BLCM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Slawin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $96,826,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) opened at 13.37 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The company’s market cap is $363.09 million.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including hematological cancers and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company uses its chemical induction of dimerization (CID) technology platform to engineer and then control components of the immune system.

