$71.98 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic Inc (NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to post $71.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.68 million. New Relic posted sales of $52.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $71.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.83 million to $263.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $338.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $324.52 million to $349.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 3,876 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $155,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,696,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,600 shares of company stock worth $5,180,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in New Relic by 116.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) opened at 39.98 on Thursday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56. The company’s market cap is $2.11 billion.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

