$69.75 Million in Sales Expected for NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) will post sales of $69.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66 million and the highest is $73.5 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $44.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $69.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.1 million to $328.5 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $332.9 million to $360 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) traded down 0.39% during trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. 34,722 shares of the stock were exchanged. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $387.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75.

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $73,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $102,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,263.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $339,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 320,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $5,759,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $3,100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NV5 Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc, formerly NV5 Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. It focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, energy, program management, and environmental solutions.

