$69.42 Million in Sales Expected for Taser International Inc (AAXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Taser International Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will report sales of $69.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Taser International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.7 million and the lowest is $69.07 million. Taser International posted sales of $55.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taser International will report full year sales of $69.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $315.83 million to $322.7 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $371.44 million per share, with estimates ranging from $355.8 million to $385.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taser International.

Taser International (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Taser International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Taser International in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taser International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taser International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Taser International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Taser International (NASDAQ:AAXN) traded down 0.49% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 590,719 shares. Taser International has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Taser International news, CFO Daniel Marc Behrendt sold 15,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $350,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joshua Isner sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $32,245.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,607.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,835 shares of company stock worth $1,063,222 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taser International stock. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Taser International Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taser International

Axon Enterprise, Inc, formerly TASER International, Inc, is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) for use by law enforcement, military, corrections and private security personnel, and by private individuals for personal defense. It is also engaged in development of connected wearable on-officer cameras.

