$63.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella Inc (AMBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce $63.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.5 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.4 million. Ambarella reported sales of $57.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $63.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308 million to $314.2 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $354.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $319.8 million to $381.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Ambarella had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm earned $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.14 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.01.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $60,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,002.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $59,440.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,232 shares of company stock worth $1,138,992 over the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) traded down 1.28% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.22. 597,261 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc offers semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, sharing and display. The Company operates through the development and sale of low-power, high-definition video products segment. Its system-on-a-chip designs incorporate HD video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip.

