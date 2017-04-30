$6.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce $6.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $6.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.21 billion to $27.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $26.29 billion to $28.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company earned $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 815.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 240.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 90.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $97.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.31.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

