$59.44 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) will announce sales of $59.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital Corp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.77 million and the highest is $62.11 million. Ladder Capital Corp reported sales of $23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will report full year sales of $59.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.65 million to $307.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $321.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $288.75 million to $364.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ladder Capital Corp.

Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LADR. FBR & Co upped their target price on Ladder Capital Corp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ladder Capital Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital Corp from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Executi Towerbrook II sold 1,113,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $15,638,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Park sold 1,113,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $15,638,450.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,041,536 shares of company stock valued at $83,128,486 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,450,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,259,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000.

Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 420,585 shares of the company were exchanged. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ladder Capital Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Ladder Capital Corp Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans).

