$545.85 Million in Sales Expected for Intelsat SA (I) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will announce $545.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intelsat SA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.7 million and the lowest is $545 million. Intelsat SA reported sales of $541.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat SA will report full-year sales of $545.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.2 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.2 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intelsat SA.

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Intelsat SA had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company earned $538.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on I shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intelsat SA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.20 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $3.00 price target on shares of Intelsat SA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) opened at 2.95 on Friday. Intelsat SA has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $348.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intelsat SA by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 400,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Intelsat SA during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intelsat SA during the third quarter worth about $5,561,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Intelsat SA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intelsat SA by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat SA Company Profile

Intelsat SA operates in satellite services business. The Company provides satellite services to its communications customers around the world. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers (ISPs).

