$5.96 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce $5.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.23 million to $6.7 million. Blueprint Medicines Corp reported sales of $6.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will report full-year sales of $5.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.9 million to $28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.5 million to $27.6 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines Corp had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 270.30%. The company earned $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Blueprint Medicines Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines Corp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines Corp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

In other Blueprint Medicines Corp news, major shareholder Mark J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $35,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp during the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “$5.96 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) This Quarter” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/5-96-million-in-sales-expected-for-blueprint-medicines-corp-bpmc-this-quarter.html.

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) traded up 1.26% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 578,881 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54 billion. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

Blueprint Medicines Corp Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. It focuses on crafting drug candidates that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options. It has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a genetic disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.