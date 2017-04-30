$5.88 Million in Sales Expected for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) to post $5.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.8 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4 million to $37.9 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $4 million to $107.1 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) traded down 4.68% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 1,543,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $218.77 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 154,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat liver disease. The Company operates through commercialization and development of pharmaceutical products segment. The Company is engaged in developing emricasan, which is an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease.

