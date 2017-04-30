Intrexon Corp (XON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.79 Million

Analysts expect Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) to post sales of $48.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intrexon Corp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.51 million and the highest is $52.75 million. Intrexon Corp posted sales of $43.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrexon Corp will report full year sales of $48.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.06 million to $225.4 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $286.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $253.02 million to $345.2 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intrexon Corp.

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm earned $46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. Intrexon Corp had a negative net margin of 93.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XON. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wunderlich reduced their price target on shares of Intrexon Corp from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intrexon Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. raised its stake in Intrexon Corp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 93,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC acquired a new stake in Intrexon Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,708,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in Intrexon Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,519,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Intrexon Corp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Intrexon Corp by 67.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) opened at 20.84 on Friday. Intrexon Corp has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.47 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

Intrexon Corporation (Intrexon) forms collaborations to create biologically-based products and processes using synthetic biology. The Company’s domestic operations are in California, Florida, Maryland, and Virginia, and its primary international operations are in Belgium and Hungary. The Company designs, builds and regulates gene programs, which are deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequences that consist of genetic components.

