$435.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report $435.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $438.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.8 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $383.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $435.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company earned $433.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.14 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Ensign Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded The Ensign Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded The Ensign Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Barry Port sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $70,416.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 122,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,873.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 52.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at $259,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) opened at 17.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $913.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “$435.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) This Quarter” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/437-03-million-in-sales-expected-for-the-ensign-group-inc-ensg-this-quarter-updated.html.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.