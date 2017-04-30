Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.95 Million

Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $402.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408 million and the lowest is $398.4 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $402.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business earned $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 559.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) traded down 1.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 650,252 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 22.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a gaming, development and management company. The Company’s segments include Las Vegas operations, Native American management, and Corporate and other. The Las Vegas operations segment includes all of its Las Vegas area casino properties and the Native American management segment includes its Native American management arrangements.

