3M Co (MMM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in a report published on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $191.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $187.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a buy rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.84.

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) traded down 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $195.83. 2,467,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.04. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $197.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average of $180.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post $8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $523,623.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,269.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 206,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,689,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,785 shares of company stock worth $11,866,885. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 167.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,148,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,705,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,228,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,479,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in 3M by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 16,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its position in 3M by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 2,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

