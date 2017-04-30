$396.75 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) will report $396.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International Holdings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.3 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.2 million. Argo Group International Holdings posted sales of $372.9 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings will report full-year sales of $396.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Argo Group International Holdings.

Argo Group International Holdings (NASDAQ:AGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Argo Group International Holdings had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company earned $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 price target on Argo Group International Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Argo Group International Holdings (NASDAQ:AGII) opened at 65.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. Argo Group International Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $687,931.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,156.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGII. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings during the third quarter valued at $29,125,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $30,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings by 122.1% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 311,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $8,865,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $6,967,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International Holdings

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite.

